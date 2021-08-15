Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 55.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $207.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

