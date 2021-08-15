Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of RH worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $722.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $679.70. RH has a 52 week low of $292.00 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.