Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $547,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

