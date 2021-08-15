Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.96 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $136,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

