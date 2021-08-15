Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Aspen Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

