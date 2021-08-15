Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

