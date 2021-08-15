Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 691 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics stock opened at $198.37 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

