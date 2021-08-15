Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Danske cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY remained flat at $$12.41 during midday trading on Friday. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

