Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in July

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 1,689,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of TBVPF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Thai Beverage Public in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.