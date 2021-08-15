The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.