The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Investec cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDVSY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

