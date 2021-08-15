The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. The Clorox comprises 3.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.38% of The Clorox worth $85,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 316.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.45. 1,027,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,905. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.