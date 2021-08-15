The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Decreased by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 203,898 shares during the quarter. The Cooper Companies makes up about 4.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 4.35% of The Cooper Companies worth $849,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.93 and a twelve month high of $442.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.54.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

