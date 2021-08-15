The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

