The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 53.9% in July

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth $96,000.

GRX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

