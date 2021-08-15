The Graph Price Up 21.3% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.12 billion and approximately $178.73 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00868329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00104419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043943 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.