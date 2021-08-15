The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

GYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 285.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16.

In related news, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.