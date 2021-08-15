The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

CUBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 107,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,509. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.