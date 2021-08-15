The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14. The Honest has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

