The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,775 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,297,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

