The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $15.72 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
