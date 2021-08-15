The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $15.72 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 1,080.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

