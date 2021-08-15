The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 19,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

