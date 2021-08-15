The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up about 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.09% of The Progressive worth $49,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $96.12. 1,412,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

