The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $247.97 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $558.47 million and approximately $247.97 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.85 or 0.01632396 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,592,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

