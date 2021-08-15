The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $752.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.70 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.