The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.19% of The Shyft Group worth $55,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $44.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

