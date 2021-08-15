The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMUUY. upgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

