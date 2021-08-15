The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.