The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TTD opened at $80.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

