The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.92.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
TTD opened at $80.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
