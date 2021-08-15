The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

DIS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

