The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.88. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.