Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $81.29 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $81.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00038123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00289328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014277 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.70 or 0.02478785 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

