Thisoption (TONS) Market Capitalization Hits $237,256.84

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 54.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $237,256.84 and $9.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00137671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.36 or 0.99741782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.26 or 0.00876804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.60 or 0.06973627 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.