THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 134.9% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $12.69 on Friday. THK has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $667.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.62 million. THK had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts forecast that THK will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

