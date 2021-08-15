Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.