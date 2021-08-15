Throne (THN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $610,771.03 and approximately $116.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00004894 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

