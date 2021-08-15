Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Hits $89.59 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $89.59 million and $11.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00551922 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars.

