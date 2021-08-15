Tidal Finance Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $357,331.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00864689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00107500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.