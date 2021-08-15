Tidal Finance Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $285,125.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00865784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00104366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

