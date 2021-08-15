Tierion (TNT) One Day Volume Hits $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

