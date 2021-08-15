TigerCash (TCH) Tops One Day Volume of $4.26 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $749,730.74 and approximately $4.26 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.42 or 0.00870400 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.