Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,310 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the quarter. Rayonier accounts for about 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Rayonier worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 322,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,553. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.