Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 12,707 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.62. 15,301,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

