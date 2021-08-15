Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 2,388 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.40. 816,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,995. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.