Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 6,850 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

