Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. 3,549,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

