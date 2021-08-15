Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

