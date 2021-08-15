Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,053,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,249,128. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

