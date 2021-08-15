Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $463.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,598. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

