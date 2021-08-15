Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. 1,871,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,678. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

